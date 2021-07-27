-
Mason, Ohio singer Michael Williams, as fans of NBC’s The Voice already know, competed last week in a knockout round with three other contestants, and on…
-
Acclaimed singer/songwriter/bassist Meshell Ndegeocello, who along with a successful solo career has also worked with Herbie Hancock, John Mellencamp, The…
-
Singer/songwriter and unique instrumentalist Matt Venuti returns to Cincinnati for a November 30 performance at the Center for Spiritual Living. He joins…
-
Bestselling singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge is in concert at the Taft Theatre on August 19, but first she's on the phone with our Elaine Diehl for a…
-
Aprina Johnson spends her days helping transform Cincinnati's Walnut Hills neighborhood as the community outreach coordinator for the Redevelopment…
-
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Karla Bonoff will perform an intimate concert of old and new favorites on Thursday, May 30 at the 20th Century Theatre in…
-
Legendary songwriter Eric Andersen has produced many of his own albums, including The Essential Eric Andersen, and his songs have been recorded by the…
-
Jayne Sachs is a Dayton-area singer-songwriter who has been focused on writing for a Nashville music publishing firm and not on performing. That changes…
-
While traversing a time of personal loss and change, local singer/songwriter Kim Taylor wrote the music for her new album as a way of helping others…
-
Kelly Richey has never been one to just sit around. The singer/songwriter is putting out videos, teaching guitar, performing once a month at The Greenwich…