It's going to be a cowboy and cowgirl Christmas party on December 4 when musical duo The Farmer & Adele moseys over to Newport's Southgate House Revival…
Newport's Mentoring Plus is a small nonprofit supporting local high school students needing academic help but also providing a safe haven for friendship,…
Sawyer Fredericks is bringing his band to Southgate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky, on Thursday evening, October 24th to promote the 11/9 release of…
Cheryl Renee dropped by WVXU's studio recently to talk about the Women of the Blues benefit concert at the Southgate House Revival on Sunday afternoon,…
Shawn James will be on stage at the Southgate House Revival on Friday night, September 27th. He recently spoke by phone with Elaine Diehl about his…
One of the area's most popular live music duos are Jeff and Misty Perholtz, better known as The Newbees. This year, they are celebrating 15 years of the…
Popular local musicians Robin and Joani Lacy will celebrate 30 years of their band, Robin Lacy & DeZydeco, with a concert benefitting Play It Forward on…
Longtime local musician Leroy Ellington recently assembled a new band, the Sacred Hearts, whose debut CD, Sanctified, has received critical acclaim.…
Legendary songwriter Eric Andersen has produced many of his own albums, including The Essential Eric Andersen, and his songs have been recorded by the…
This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, April 20th, we'll start off with an interview in WVXU's studio with Leroy Ellington, Marcos Sastre, and…