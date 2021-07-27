© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

spooktacular

  • asylum on the hill.jpg
    Books
    Haunted Asylum?
    The Athens Asylum has seen its share of spooky happenings. Even the History Channel confirmed this. Barbara Gray discusses this frightening facility in…
  • inside the other side.jpg
    Books
    The Other Side
    Ever wondered about “the Other Side?” Fear no more, Lee Hay talks with New York Times bestselling author and celebrity psychic medium Concetta Bertoldi,…
  • edgar allan poe.jpg
    Arts
    The Bells
    Local actor Michael Blankenship shares his interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe's The Bells. Recorded inWVXU's studio.
  • victor paruta.gif
    Entertainment
    Victory of Light Expo
    Tarot Cards. Crystals, Psychic Readings. Mediums. All of these, and more, are a part of the Victory of Light Expos, organized by Victor Paruta, who joins…
  • nosferatu.jpg
    Entertainment
    Experimental Halloween
    On the night before All Hallow’s Eve, make your way to the Downtown branch of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County for Experimental…
  • john edward.jpg
    Books
    Author/Psychic John Edward
    John Edward – psychic and host of the nationally syndicated program Crossing Over – visits by phone with Barbara Gray to talk about his new novel, Fallen…
  • frank decaro.jpg
    Books
    The Dead Celebrity Cookbook
    As the dead rise up for Halloween, it’s not too early to think about Christmas. At least, in a maudlin (but very funny) way. Frank DeCaro is the author of…