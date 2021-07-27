Steve Horstmeyer

-
May sweeps ratings, Part Two: The demographics are in for May, and WXIX-TV is the big winner.The Fox affiliate was the most-watched Cincinnati station for…
-
After 30 years of getting up before the bars close, WKRC-TV morning anchor John Lomax finally will have some more daylight to enjoy his family and…
-
Chris Riva, Amber Jayanth and meteorologist Ashley Smith will help main anchors Tricia Macke, Rob Williams and Steve Hortsmeyer share the load when…
-
Cammy Dierking is one of us. I don't just mean she was born in Cincinnati, and went to Sycamore High School and Miami University. She was different from…
-
When I asked Cammy Dierking if she knew what she may do after leaving WKRC-TV on Dec. 20, she surprised me with an emphatic “YES!”She smiled and slid her…
-
Fifty years ago today, WUBE made the risky decision to drop Top 40 rock 'n' roll hits and play what was called "country western music."The gamble sure…
-
Being a 25-year TV veteran, Mike Dardis certainly knows about TV's revolving door. After all, he became Sheree Paolello's fourth co-anchor in three years…
-
Can WXIX-TV outfox the TV news competition at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.? Channel 19 refuels Cincinnati's TV news wars by premiering two newscasts in August, two…
-
Happy birthday to WKRC-TV, which began broadcasting on April 4, 1949 from the Taft family's old Cincinnati Times-Star building built at 800 Broadway (now…
-
Changes are coming to WKRC-TV weather sooner or later. My guess is sooner. In 10 days, the November ratings' sweeps start. Don't be surprised if WKRC-TV…