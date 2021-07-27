stormwater

-
Two working groups will soon be looking at another proposal to make Hamilton County sewer rates more affordable. This effort could result in an impervious…
Riverside Drive, east of Downtown Cincinnati, will be completely shut down starting Monday for five weeks while construction crews work on a storm sewer…
Hamilton County commissioners are looking to change how the Metropolitan Sewer District charges customers. The idea is to include a charge based on how…
The Ohio River is slowly falling back to pre-flood levels. As communities start to clean up, there are some calling for a fresh look at how human activity…
When the Ohio River floods, water backs up into other rivers and streams including the Little Miami, Licking, and the Mill Creek. Cincinnati has…
Some Cincinnati council members have questions about a proposal to increase storm water rates. The storm water utility wants a $5.3 million increase in…
Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials are always talking about ways to share services. But it appears the city may be ready to "unshare" one service.…