summer events

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is ready to kick off its 11th season of free Shakespeare in the Park productions all around our community. Artistic…
Cincinnati's own Wump Mucket Puppets have a brand-new summer shows that will be performed at the Clifton and Loveland libraries in July. The man behind…
The warmer weather means it's time to enjoy local music outside on the lawn at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center. Executive Director Leslie Mooney previews…
The Cincinnati Parks are gearing up for a busy summer of concerts and events spread over their 5000 acres in the city. Lou Sand, the regional manager for…
Cincy Summer Streets is a celebration of our largest public space - our city streets. Cincinnati will close-down traffic on two major roads on Saturday,…
The Cincinnati Observatory, 'The Birthplace of American Astronomy' and home to the oldest professional telescope in the US, is always a wonderful…
Second Sunday on Main (http://secondsundayonmain.org/)Cincinnati’s favorite monthly street festival kicks off on June 8, the start of five fabulous months…