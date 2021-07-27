-
The suspense continues in Mary Higgins Clark's newest novel, You Don't Own Me, a follow-up to the bestseller Every Breath You Take. The celebrated…
-
100 million – that's the number of books sold by bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark. She's back with another tale of suspense, All by Myself, Alone,…
-
Bestselling suspense novelist Lisa Gardner crowdsourced her fans to determine which of her characters to bring back for a new book. That book, Right…
-
NY Times bestselling author, referred to as the reigning “Queen of Suspense,” Mary Higgins Clark talks with our Barbara Gray about her newest mystery…
-
The intrigue surrounding the art world, stolen artwork and forgeries sets up the background for the new novel from B.A. Shapiro, The Art Forger. This…