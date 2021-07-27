-
Bob Dylan begins this week's edition of The Blues at 11pm, Saturday, March 30th, with "Gotta Serve Somebody." His album, "Blood on the Tracks - The…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, March 24th, at 11pm starts off with a song by EG Kight followed in the first set with music from Eva Cassidy, Garland…
-
The Cincinnati Arts Association welcomes the amazing a capella group Sweet Honey in the Rock to the Aronoff Center on April 27 on their 40th Anniversary…
-
Van Ackerman from the Cincinnati Arts Association is in the studio with our Jim Stump to preview some of the unique shows coming to the Aronoff Center…