This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright, Ralph Flanagan performs "Slow Poke" Etta James sings about "These Foolish Things" and Robin McKelle tell us that…
Love is in the air this week on Swing with Bill Cartwright. Mel Torme give us those "Three Little Words,"The Mills Brothers ask you to "Be My Life's…
Spring is in the air, for this week's Swing with Bill Cartwright. You'll hear "Blue Skies," Patti Austin's "Honeysuckle Rose" and Si Zentner performing…
This week Swing with Bill Cartwright brings you Peggy Lee's "It's a Good Day," Jimmie Lunceford's "Blues in the Night," Ella Fitzgerald singing "You Do…
This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright Gene Krupa and Anita O'Day perform "Let Me Off Uptown," The Modernaires play "East of the Sun" and Joni Mitchell…
This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright we'll have music from Harry Connick, Jr., Bing Crosby & Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra and Keely Smith.
This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright, you'll hear Johnny Mercer singing"Candy," Tommy Dorsey doing "I Hadn't Anyone Till You," Oscar Peterson's "Oh,…
This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright: Tony Bennett sings both "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "Anything Goes" and, in the second half of the program,…
This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright you can hear Charlie Barnet performing "Skyliner," Rosemary Clooney singing "From This Moment On" and Glenn…
This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright you'll hear Buddy Morrow's "Night Train," Patrick Williams & His Big Band performing "In the Still of the Night,"…