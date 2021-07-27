-
Seymour Stein is coming to Cincinnati Saturday afternoon, December 1st at 3pm to the downtown Public Library for a presentation on his time with Syd…
September starts off with a number of King Records-related events which continue throughout the month. Concerts, panels, a twist dance at the Cincinnati…
King Records Month in Cincinnati kicks off Saturday, September 1st, at Listermann Brewing Company with their latest 4-pack of limited edition beer, “The…
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to consider a demolition permit sought by owners of the King Records building in Evanston.Court News Ohio, operated by…
A tribute to Syd Nathan, founder of Cincinnati’s famed King Records, who was born in Cincinnati on April 27, 1904.