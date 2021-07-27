-
Monday, Feb. 26 update: Brad Johansen's last day at WKRC-TV is Wednesday, Feb. 28. See my new post today, "Brad Johansen's Top 12 Moments At Channel 12."…
Why did North Bend native Sydney Benter leave hometown WKRC-TVfor Austin, Texas?Because success came too fast. Again.She never figured she would reach one…
Look for a change in the weather at WLWT-TV, and a new co-anchor for WKRC-TV's 10 p.m. news on WSTR-TV (Channel 64).Erik Zarnitz, weekend meteologist for…
WLWT-TV premieres the city’s third 10 p.m. newscast on Jan. 11 by pre-empting “Hogan’s Heroes” on sister Me TV Channel 5.2.Promos aired during the…