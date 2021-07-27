-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati continues presenting fun, family musicals perfect for young audiences, and their next production is no exception.…
-
If you enjoy cover bands, a concert by The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to the Beatles is coming to the Taft Theatre on Friday, February 21st. According…
-
From press release:"Tommy Emmanuel is postponing his September 27th concert at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati to March 13, 2020. Tommy is having a health…
-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has another season of productions with familiar names like Casper and Charlie Brown coming to the Taft Theatre and…
-
Bestselling singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge is in concert at the Taft Theatre on August 19, but first she's on the phone with our Elaine Diehl for a…
-
Banjoist/composer/bandleader Bela Fleck has reconvened his world famous Flecktones for a new album and tour. They will appear at Cincinnati's Taft Theatre…
-
He's the Paul in St. Paul & The Broken Bones, the dynamic retro soul band coming to the Taft Theatre on February 21. Lead singer and band co-leader Paul…
-
Acclaimed singer-songwriter John Hiatt is coming to the Taft Theatre on November 13 for a concert of classic hits and songs from his new CD, The Eclipse…
-
Eclectic American band The Mavericks will be in concert at the Taft Theatre on October 28, in advance of the release of their first Christmas album. Lead…
-
Public TV sensation Celtic Thunder, comprised of 5 male singers, a band, and a dynamic stage production, will be on stage at the Taft Theatre on Friday,…