-
Veteran broadcaster Nick Clooney was surprised Monday with an award acknowledging his efforts to preserve Greater Cincinnati radio and TV history.Clooney,…
-
The career of Earl Hamner – the former WLW writer who created “The Waltons,” and wrote “Charlotte’s Web” and more than 100 TV scripts – will be celebrated…
-
The Carnegie in Covington presents the whodunit Sleuth. Mark gets the inside scoop from the play's director, Greg Proccacino.
-
It’s time once again to give you the chance to catch up with all the Oscar Nominated Shorts from this past year, both live action and animated. Cincinnati…
-
The next concert from The Carnegie in Covington is a walk down memory lane for local TV fans. Nancy James and Rob Reider, longtime regulars on the old Bob…
-
Longtime gallery director of The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center in Covington, Bill Seitz, recently announced his retirement. Before he goes,…
-
Joshua Steele, the managing director of the Otto M. Budig Theater at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center in Covington, is in the studio with…
-
A long, long time ago, in a century not so far away, a filmmaker named Godfrey Reggio stunned movie audiences in art houses around the world with his film…
-
The Carnegie in Covington will present the first staged reading of the newest work by Cincinnati native Richard Oberacker entitled “The Sandman: A Little…
-
An important part of the upcoming election will be how women vote. Cincinnati World Cinema is presenting the film Iron Jawed Angels, the story of…