© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

  • nick_clooney_headshot_2010_cet.jpg
    Media
    Nick Clooney Honored For Preserving Local TV, Radio
    John Kiesewetter
    ,
    Veteran broadcaster Nick Clooney was surprised Monday with an award acknowledging his efforts to preserve Greater Cincinnati radio and TV history.Clooney,…
  • hamner_2015_crop.jpg
    Media
    Regional Premiere For ‘Earl Hamner: Storyteller’ Dec. 7
    John Kiesewetter
    ,
    The career of Earl Hamner – the former WLW writer who created “The Waltons,” and wrote “Charlotte’s Web” and more than 100 TV scripts – will be celebrated…
  • Sleuth-Logo.jpg
    Arts
    Sleuth at The Carnegie
    The Carnegie in Covington presents the whodunit Sleuth. Mark gets the inside scoop from the play's director, Greg Proccacino.
  • oscar shorts and more 2013 long.jpg
    Review
    Movie Review: Oscar Shorts & More 2013
    It’s time once again to give you the chance to catch up with all the Oscar Nominated Shorts from this past year, both live action and animated. Cincinnati…
  • carnegieinconcertcollage_new.png
    Music
    Nancy James & Rob Reider
    Brian O'Donnell
    ,
    The next concert from The Carnegie in Covington is a walk down memory lane for local TV fans. Nancy James and Rob Reider, longtime regulars on the old Bob…
  • Bill Seitz Gallery Director.jpg
    Arts
    Gallery Director and Artist Bill Seitz
    Longtime gallery director of The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center in Covington, Bill Seitz, recently announced his retirement. Before he goes,…
  • mark hardy.jpg
    Arts
    In Concert: "Camelot"
    Joshua Steele, the managing director of the Otto M. Budig Theater at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center in Covington, is in the studio with…
  • samsara_poster_small.jpg
    Review
    Review: Samsara
    A long, long time ago, in a century not so far away, a filmmaker named Godfrey Reggio stunned movie audiences in art houses around the world with his film…
  • Sandman Invitation copy.jpg
    Arts
    "The Sandman"
    The Carnegie in Covington will present the first staged reading of the newest work by Cincinnati native Richard Oberacker entitled “The Sandman: A Little…
  • iron jawed angels.jpg
    Review
    Review: Iron Jawed Angels
    An important part of the upcoming election will be how women vote. Cincinnati World Cinema is presenting the film Iron Jawed Angels, the story of…
Load More