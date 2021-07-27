-
George Clooney and business partner Grant Heslov have signed a two-year "first look" deal with Paramount TV for all of their "television, digital and…
Film Cincinnati will celebrate its 30th anniversary by creating a movie "backlot" with directors setting up shots, extras moving from scene to scene,…
To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, nonprofit Film Cincinnati (formerly the film commission) is seeking 30 donors willing to give $30,000…
Make that four major Hollywood movie productions in town, and many more on the way, said Film Cincinnati executive director Kristen Schlotman on WVXU's…
Brothers Diego and Julio Hallivis have started filming their sci-fi thriller "Curvature" in Fort Thomas, says Fort Thomas Matters. I'd been hearing about…
Why does George Clooney want to quit acting? Because he loves directing, as he’s told me several times. And because he doesn’t want to look old on…
George Clooney started shooting “The Ides of March” in Northside 5 years ago today, Feb. 10, 2011, jump starting Cincinnati’s current movie renaissance…
Hollywood rolls into Fourth Street downtown again Friday, the first day of shooting for the “Marauders” bank theft thriller starring Bruce Willis, Dave…