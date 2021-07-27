-
Local author Thomas Atkinson joins our Barbara Gray to talk about some of his stories which have published recently. He reads from two of his stories, one…
Local author Thomas Atkinson is with our Barbara Gray to talk about two of his short stories and the appeal of writing these stories.One of his stories…
Thomas Atkinson is a local writer whose first novel, Strobe Life, has just come out in print and he has earned acclaim for his collection of linked…
Local author Thomas Atkinson spends a few minutes with our Barbara Gray to talk about his new novel, Tiki Man, and short story, Scrap.