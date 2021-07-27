-
Local favorite and past Books by the Banks author David Bell just released his latest thriller, Layover. The Western Kentucky University professor joins…
In his latest medical thriller, bestselling author Robin Cook explores the possible outcome of gene editing biotechnology gone awry. He's on the phone…
Bestselling author David Baldacci brings together two of his most popular characters, Amos Decker and Alex Jamison in his latest thriller. Barbara Gray is…
New York Times bestselling author Jeffery Deaver is back with a new thriller featuring his Lincoln Rhyme (The Bone Collector series) character. He's on…
She's still creating novels that thrill and compel, even at the youthful age of 90. She's bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark and she's talking about…
Author Kevin M. Moehring burst on to the local literary scene with his debut novel, Sacrifice, and is back with a new novel, Graham Park.As he tells our…
Author David Baldacci has just released the latest novel in his Will Robie series. Barbara Gray is on the phone with the author to talk about the thriller…
Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark is back with the latest installment in her Under Suspicion series, The Sleeping Beauty Killer. She talks about the…
The feature film Dusk is making its world premiere this Wednesday at the Cleveland International Film Festival. The psychological thriller tells the story…
David Bell is a successful author and English professor at Western Kentucky University. His latest suspense thriller is entitled Never Come Back and he’s…