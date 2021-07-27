-
When I looked out at the April snow covering my magnolias Wednesday, and bending over my maple sapling like a Charlie Brown tree, the thought occurred to…
What took them so long? More than four years after the death of Tim Hedrick, WKRC-TV named John Gumm chief meteorologist Friday.The Glen Este High School…
Look for another change in the weather in December, as Cincinnati and Indianapolis swap meteorologists.Brad Maushart, the East Central High School…
Happy birthday to WKRC-TV, which began broadcasting on April 4, 1949 from the Taft family's old Cincinnati Times-Star building built at 800 Broadway (now…
The TV ratings "sweeps" period starts Thursday Oct. 27 with still no WCPO-TV news director after eight months, and no WKRC-TV chief meteorologist to…
Changes are coming to WKRC-TV weather sooner or later. My guess is sooner. In 10 days, the November ratings' sweeps start. Don't be surprised if WKRC-TV…
Seven weeks after the death of Tim Hedrick, WKRC-TV has posted his job.The Channel 12 job description says the station is looking for a chief…
Hot dog! That's what fans of the late Tim Hedrick are saying about continuing his popular weekly summer grill-outs.Hedrick, who died of prostate cancer…
Shortly after Tim Hedrick came to town in 1988, he told me about his passion for science, storytelling, teaching and television.It's an incredible insight…
Tim Hedrick's obituary has been posted, which says a public memorial service will be 7:30 p.m. in Xavier University's Cintas Center.Doors will open at…