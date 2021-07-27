Todd Haynes

-
Dark Waters, the film shot in Cincinnati a year ago, was snubbed by the 92nd annual Academy Awards, as it was for the Golden Globes.Todd Phillips' Joker…
Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott got a standing ovation on CBS' Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday night, hours after he was interviewed on…
Mark Ruffalo's feature film about Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott – which was shot here last winter – will premiere with a limited run on Nov. 22, the…
Parking will be restricted on Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Sycamore Streets in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday Jan. 16 to accommodate crews and…
Update 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11: Filming starts Monday for Dry Run on Hamilton's Park Avenue, the Journal-News reports.Production is scheduled for 6 a.m.…
Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell will star in "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer" which begins filming here next week, one of three major Hollywood movies here…
I’ve been waiting two years to tell this story about the local actors who appeared in “Carol” with Oscar-nominated actressessCateBlanchett and Rooney…
With “Carol” up for six Oscars, the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Film Commission invites you to watch the Academy Awards at the Esquire…
Another night of Hollywood movie awards, another night of no awards for “Carol.”“Carol” was shut out at the “21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards” Sunday,…
Despite having the most nominations (5), “Carol” was shut out at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.And the animated film set in Cincinnati,…