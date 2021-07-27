© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Tommy Emmanuel

  • charles_brown._please_come_home_for_xmas_45_rpm_photo.jpg
    Music
    It's A Local Christmas Salute On The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 21st at 11pm, I decided to go back through the archives and pull out a number of songs recorded by local…
  • tommy_emmanuel_the_mystery_cd_cover.jpg
    Music
    Tommy Emmanuel Reschedules Concert
    From press release:"Tommy Emmanuel is postponing his September 27th concert at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati to March 13, 2020. Tommy is having a health…
  • qc_blues_fest_4.13.19.jpg
    Music
    Oldies But Goodies From Lonnie Mack & More on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, March 16th at 11pm, we're going to dig into the catalogs of several blues musicians beginning in the first set…
  • kenny_wayne_shepherd___noah_hunt_on_stage__2015_-_leslii_stevens_photographer.jpg
    Music
    Lucinda Williams, Leon Russell & More On The Blues
    This blues show, Saturday, October 20th, at 11pm, starts off with Johnny Adams, Jonell Mosser, Lucinda Williams, and Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage…
  • black_plastic_record_store_1.jpg
    Music
    Music Notes for week of April 23rd
    1. Phil DeGreg - Latitudes - 4/262. Ricky Nye - Brew River Gastropub - 4/263. Ariel Quartet - Corbett Auditorium - 4/264. Black Plastic record store 5.…
  • kenny_wayne_shepherd___noah_hunt_on_stage__2015_-_leslii_stevens_photographer.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 3.11.17
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, March 11th, 2017, the show begins with some vintage Ike & Tina Turner followed by Shemekia Copeland, Otis…
  • t._emmanuel.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 12/5/15 show
    This week's show begins with Debbie Davies and one of my favorites, Delbert McClinton. During the first set, you'll also hear from Bill Wyman's Rhythm…
  • tommy_emmanuel_christmas_image.jpg
    Music
    A Song From Tommy Emmanuel
    Internationally acclaimed guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will present his first Christmas concert in Cincinnati on Wednesday, December 9 at McAuley Performing…
  • od___noah_hunt_0.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 5.9.15 show
    There's a mix of new and old, familiar and not so much so on this week's Blues show which airs on Saturday, May 9th at 11pm. The show begins with…