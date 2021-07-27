Tony Awards

-
Jo Ellen Pellman is going to The Prom on Netflix, and look who's going with her -- Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key,…
Broadway in Cincinnati brings the Tony and Grammy award winning best musical, Dear Evan Hansen, to the Aronoff Center for the first time beginning April…
What do you do after winning the Tony Award for choreographing the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton?" If you're Andy Blankenbuehler, you win the Tony Award…
The 2013 Tony Award-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike opens on April 30 at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.Described as a “madcap comedy…
Five-time Tony Award winning play, War Horse, is making its Cincinnati debut at the Aronoff Center as part of the Broadway series. Starting as a…
The American Theatre Wing recently awarded Cincinnati’s Know Theatre a $10,000 grant to help continue the progressive and inclusive work they are doing…