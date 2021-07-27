-
Drummer John Von Ohlen, co-founder of the Blue Wisp Big Band and featured soloist with the Stan Kenton and Woody Herman orchestras, died Wednesday. He was…
-
Jim Nunn knew a little about drumming and a lot about book publishing. But he had never written a book until inspired by his friend, jazz drummer John Von…
-
Ol’ Blue Eyes is back. TV and radio salute singer Frank Sinatra – who was born 100 years ago this month – with great old concerts, his movies, a new…
-
This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright, Saturday, April 11th at 10pm, you'll hear the great Billie Holiday and a duet by Tony Bennett and k.d. lang. A…
-
In honor of the 100th anniversary of Billie Holiday's birthday (4/7/15), I've put together a one-hour special celebrating her work that'll air on…
-
Songs from Ella Fitzgerald and Billy May start off this week's "Swing with Bill Cartwright" program that airs on Saturday, March 7th at 10pm. During the…
-
Bill begins this swing show with a song by Ella Fitzgerald, "Happiness is a Thing Called Joe" from her Harold Arlen Songbook cd followed by Tony Bennett's…