-
And this one belongs to the Reds! Fox Sports Ohio replays four games from the 1975 World Series this week, the four Reds victories to win the World…
-
When you watch a biography of Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, you expect to see lots of World Series highlights available for years on DVD.That's…
-
Even for a third-generation Reds fan, it was an overwhelming task: Picking the 50 greatest seasons, players, games and personalities from 149 years of…
-
Born in Cuba, baseball great Tony Pérez left Havana when the Reds signed him to a minor league contract in 1960. Pérez, a key member of the World Champion…
-
Fifty years ago today, Tony Perez hit the game-winning home run in the 38th All-Star Game in Anaheim Stadium off Catfish Hunter for the National League's…
-
Last year on his birthday I proposed the Reds honor Hall of Fame Reds radio announcer Marty Brennaman with the "ultimate birthday present," a statue on…
-
Now here's a Reds team we can cheer for! Fox Sports Ohio repeats the Big Red Machine's 1976 World Series sweep of the New York Yankees this week.While the…
-
Producers of the documentary about the Big Red Machine “Great 8” are “exploring a few different options” after failing to fund the film on Kickstarter,…
-
With Major League Baseball's All Star Game coming to Great American Ball Park in July, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum has opened an exhibit…