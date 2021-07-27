-
May sweeps ratings, Part Two: The demographics are in for May, and WXIX-TV is the big winner.The Fox affiliate was the most-watched Cincinnati station for…
Minutes before Chopper 9 reporter Dan Carroll turned in his keys and phone to WCPO-TV Thursday he was talking about returning to the airwaves."I have…
Chris Riva, Amber Jayanth and meteorologist Ashley Smith will help main anchors Tricia Macke, Rob Williams and Steve Hortsmeyer share the load when…
Cammy Dierking is one of us. I don't just mean she was born in Cincinnati, and went to Sycamore High School and Miami University. She was different from…
Former WCPO-TV morning anchor Chris Riva will return to local airwaves next week in preparation for WXIX-TV's early evening news expansion.Riva, whose…
Update 8:45 a.m. Thursday April 18: Clyde Gray says he's "blown away." Carol Williams quoted a Macklemore/Kesha song. Here's what the former WCPO-TV news…
Tricia Macke's model TV career – she has the longest continuous tenure of Cincinnati's four late news anchorwomen – came only after Macke giving up her…
Can WXIX-TV outfox the TV news competition at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.? Channel 19 refuels Cincinnati's TV news wars by premiering two newscasts in August, two…
Clyde Gray returns to WCPO-TV to co-host "Cincy Lifestyle" next week, after a detour through WXIX-TV.Here's something most people don't know: Gray did a…