© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trombone Shorty

  • TromboneShorty_1.jpg
    Music
    New Orleans Musicians Coming To Cincinnati!
    This week's blues show at 11pm, Saturday, August 18th, is a trip down the Mississippi to New Orleans, because Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown tour is…
  • EGKight.2018.png
    Music
    Blues interviews this week on The Blues!
    This week's edition of The Blues, Saturday, May 26th at 11pm, features interviews with three blues musicians: Ben Levin, EG Kight, and Marcia Ball, plus…
  • delbert_mcclinton._blues_fest_8.18.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 2.24.18 show
    This week on The Blues, Saturday evening at 11pm on February 24th, you'll hear from musicians both local and national who'll be performing in Cincinnati…
  • dave_liebman_big_band.jpg
    Music
    Music Notes - week of February 20th
    New Orleans show at PNC PavilionOpera RapConstella 2018Southgate House RevivalRufus WainwrightDave Liebman & His Big BandSteve Earle at the Mercantile…
  • big_maybelle.jpg
    Music
    Big Maybelle commentary on the Blues!
    We're coming up on the 91st anniversary of the birth of blues vocalist Big Maybelle, May 1st, 1924, who lived in Cincinnati during her career and recorded…