Happy 60th birthday to Woody Harrelson, the 1979 Lebanon High School grad who has enjoyed a long and versatile career since walking into Cheers as Woody…
Former Reds TV announcer Thom Brennaman is gradually ramping up his sports announcing career as he approaches the one-year anniversary of being removed as…
Norwood native Katie Donovan, who worked at WXIX-TV while attending Mount St. Joseph University, returns home as WLWT-TV's fifth meteorologist in…
After publicity in May that a Food Paradise crew was filming at Just Q'in, owner Matt Cuff saw an instant increase in business at his Walnut Hills…
After the death of her mother, documentary film aficionado Therese Barry-Tanner was determined to make a film showing how Alzheimer's disease impacted…
Classical music WGUC-FM will broadcast the Cincinnati Opera season premiere, Opera in the Park, live from Summit Park at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11.No free…
Rob Braun wants to make this perfectly clear: He's not retired. WKRC-TV's former anchorman is working very hard every day on his Pendleton County…
(Updated 9:45 a.m. Friday July 2)Why did Spectrum cable and Cincinnati Bell Fioptics TV drop the Newsy channel owned by Cincinnati-based E. W. Scripps on…
He's the finest Cincinnati journalist that you've never heard of.Dan Sewell, the Associated Press Cincinnati-based correspondent, has been honored by Sen.…
Rest in peace Herb Tarlek.Actor Frank Bonner, who played salesman Herb Tarlek on WKRP In Cincinnati and The New WKRP In Cincinnati, died Wednesday, June…