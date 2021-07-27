-
A federal judge ruled Thursday that suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter should be allowed to vote in the November election.The Hamilton County…
Suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter was to have begun her six-month jail sentence Friday morning, but a federal judge has issued an emergency…
On most Sundays, this space is devoted to partisan politics.Not this Sunday. This Sunday it is time to step back and look at the long career of a man who…
Judge S. Arthur Spiegel, one of the longest serving federal judges in Cincinnati history, has died at the age of 94.Spiegel, a Marine Corps veteran of…
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett will take over a Planned Parenthood lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Health after Judge Timothy Black…
A federal magistrate ruled this morning that Cincinnati's responsible bidder ordinance is invalid and that Hamilton County makes the rules for the…