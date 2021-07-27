-
Without several thousand people around to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks due to the pandemic, WKRC-TV's live telecast definitely will look…
The show must go on! WKRC-TV will broadcast the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM fireworks 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, from an undisclosed location due to the…
Her voice is familiar to longtime listeners of WEBN or WNKU, and for many, was the first female rock jock most locals ever heard. She’s The Real Mary…
Geoffrey Nimmo, a second generation Cincinnati broadcaster who captained the WEBN-FM's airwaves in the 1970s, died Wednesday."In a group of really…
Cooking guru Marilyn Harris and auto expert Dale Donovan were among the Cincinnati radio cutbacks at iHeartMedia's Kenwood facility in massive nationwide…
For a fourth consecutive year, WKRC-TV will telecast the annual Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Riverfest fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.After a…
Update noon Friday, March 22: Services for WGUC announcer Frank Johnson will be private. A private gathering in memory of Frank is being planned by his…
"Pistol Pete" Miller and "Jimmy the Weasel" Salzarulo, who lost their radio jobs to automation in December, have returned to the airwaves on Classic…
Ernie Brown, Pete Miller and Jimmy Salzurulo didn't get to say goodbye or thanks to their listeners on WYGY-FM "97.3 The Wolf" country station…
For a third consecutive year, WKRC-TV will broadcast the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Riverfest fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.After a one-year…