Happy birthday to Bob Trumpy, Cincinnati's original "Trump." He created radio sports talk here in 1976 while still playing tight end for the Cincinnati…
Congratulations to Tim Closson, former WUBE-FM operations director, who will be inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in Nashville on June…
Jerry Springer's "Tales, Tunes & Tomfoolery" podcast taped in Ludlow is now available on Westwood One’s Podcast and On-Demand platform.Springer, a former…
Bill Cunningham’s flagship station has benched his national Sunday night talk show for NFL football.“Live On Sunday Night, It’s Bill Cunningham” airs on…