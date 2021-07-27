-
The Reds delayed 2020 Opening Day game will air on WKRC-TV at 6:10 p.m. Friday July 24, as Channel 12 again simulcasts Fox Sports Ohio's telecast of the…
-
Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns WKRC-TV and 190 other stations, will launch a national newscast early next year on its local CW or My Network…
-
Chris Riva, Amber Jayanth and meteorologist Ashley Smith will help main anchors Tricia Macke, Rob Williams and Steve Hortsmeyer share the load when…
-
And this one belongs to Sinclair!Sinclair Broadcast Group – which owns 193 TV stations including WKRC-TV, WSTR-TV, WKEF-TV and WRGT-TV in Southwestern…
-
Fox Sports Ohio soon could be owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, the nation's largest TV station owner and operator of WKRC-TV, WSTR-TV, WKEF-TV and…
-
Jerry Springer's new fall court show will air on WSTR-TV (Channel 64), which broadcast his daytime talk show for years.Judge Jerry will debut in September…
-
For a generation of younger Cincinnatians, the old Union Terminal seems like the perfect place for a couple of museums, exhibition space and the…
-
Could Sinclair Broadcast Group's $3.9 billion purchase of the Tribune Media Co. help the Maryland-based media giant launch a competitor to Fox News?The…
-
Branden Frantz, former general sales manager at WXIX-TV (Channel 19), will succeed Richard Dyer as WLWT-TV president and general manager Jan. 1.Frantz…
-
WSTR-TV has added the Antenna TV network to Channel 64.2 in advance of the nostalgia network’s debut of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” reruns Jan.…