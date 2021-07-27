-
The WNKU call letters that vanished from Tri-State airwaves in 2017 when Northern Kentucky University sold its radio stations have returned to Cincinnati…
Middletown's old WPFB studios – abandoned since WNKU-FM's purchase almost 10 years ago – finally is being sold by Northern Kentucky University.NKU is…
Her voice is familiar to longtime listeners of WEBN or WNKU, and for many, was the first female rock jock most locals ever heard. She’s The Real Mary…
Inhailer Radio, the indie alternative rock online station started when WNKU-FM shut down in 2017, was added to WGUC-FM HD3 channel Tuesday, May 5.Here's…
Liz Felix, one of the last voices heard on WNKU-FM, will return to playing Triple A music as evening host on Pittsburgh's WYEP-FM.Felix was WNKU-FM's…
Ernie Brown, Pete Miller and Jimmy Salzurulo didn't get to say goodbye or thanks to their listeners on WYGY-FM "97.3 The Wolf" country station…
After an 18-month absence, Katie Laur and Oakley Scot will resume Music From The Hills Of Home on radio starting Sunday, Aug. 26.Laur's popular bluegrass…
Like his father Paul "Moon" Mullins, Joe Mullins enjoys playing bluegrass music – on the radio or on stage.Joe, who worked with his father at Middletown's…
Urban Artifact brewery's radio format featuring local and national independent musicians will be added to the WVXU-HD2 digital subchannel on noon Tuesday,…
Even more fun! Bob "The Producer" Berry says he's attending the "Remembering Radio’s Rock Rivalries" program Sunday along with Eddie Fingers, Jay Gilbert,…