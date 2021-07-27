-
Author/journalist/former First Lady of Colorado Helen Thorpe will be this year's guest speaker for the Women's City Club of Greater Cincinnati's annual…
Helen Thorpe is a journalist and the author of three books, Just Like Us, Soldier Girls, and The Newcomers. Her narrative nonfiction documents the lives…
Maria Hinojosa is anchor and executive producer of the long-running weekly NPR show, Latino USA, and anchor of the talk show, Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One,…
The Woman'?s City Club of Greater Cincinnati is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Joining us to look at the history of the club and the…