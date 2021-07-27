-
The Cincinnati World Piano Competition will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a dynamic concert on Saturday, July 30 at the University of…
-
Designed to promote and celebrate the art of classical piano music, the Cincinnati World Piano Competition is held annually at the University of…
-
The 2015 World Piano Competition returns to UC’s CCM June 7-13 and joining Frank Johnson for a preview are Mark Ernster, their executive director, and…
-
Laura Bock from Cincinnati World Piano Competition shares some information about the concerts from 2014 Artist Division Gold-Medalist Moye Chen.The dinner…
-
Twenty-four of the world's best pianists will be in Cincinnati next week for the 2014 World Piano Competition. Designed to promote and celebrate the art…