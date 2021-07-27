-
Around Cincinnati’s longtime theatre contributor, Rick Pender, chose one of the region’s most talented and in-demand actors for his final segment. Bruce…
Professors’ unions at Wright State and Miami University are warning of problems to come when students return to campus this fall. More than a dozen...
Former WCPO-TV morning anchor Chris Riva will return to local airwaves next week in preparation for WXIX-TV's early evening news expansion.Riva, whose…
In January, Wright State Provost Sue Edwards will officially become the university’s next president. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of...
Wright State University’s faculty union has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money. Organizers say any donations raised during the fundraising campaign...
Wright State’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a tentative agreement with the faculty union at a meeting last night, bringing more than two years...
After 20 days, the faculty union strike at Wright State University has ended. With the help of a federal mediator, union and administration negotiators...
Wright State University’s faculty union resumed picketing this week after weekend negotiations failed to reach a deal. The strike has so far lasted more...
Negotiations resumed Friday between the Wright State University administration and the faculty union, 11 days after the faculty strike began. The...
The Wright State Board of Trustees spent more than two hours discussing contract negotiations in an executive session Tuesday night, but didn’t announce...