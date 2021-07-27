-
Sinclair Broadcast Group's The National Desk will add a two-hour evening newscast on CW affiliate Channel 12.2 and 67 other stations Sept. 27.Sinclair…
-
Greater Cincinnati daytime viewers will see more of the same this fall.The new daytime shows can be counted on one hand: Drew Barrymore's talk show…
-
Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns WKRC-TV and 190 other stations, will launch a national newscast early next year on its local CW or My Network…
-
Local TV news ratings have dramatically increased while we're stuck at home – but TV stations haven't been able to cash in much, since many of the…
-
Kyle Inskeep and Paula Toti, who have co-anchored WKRC-TV newscasts for nearly two years, were named Channel 12's permanent primary anchors replacing…
-
Order in the court! The fall TV season's biggest daytime battle will be waged by former talk show host Jerry Springer against Judge Judy Sheindlin,…
-
And this one belongs to Sinclair!Sinclair Broadcast Group – which owns 193 TV stations including WKRC-TV, WSTR-TV, WKEF-TV and WRGT-TV in Southwestern…
-
CBS' live Big Brother episode will air 9 p.m. Thursdays for three weeks on WSTR-TV because of Bengals preseason games on WKRC-TV.Big Brother will air at…
-
Fox Sports Ohio soon could be owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, the nation's largest TV station owner and operator of WKRC-TV, WSTR-TV, WKEF-TV and…
-
Jerry Springer's new fall court show will air on WSTR-TV (Channel 64), which broadcast his daytime talk show for years.Judge Jerry will debut in September…