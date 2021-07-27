-
Fans of The Walking Dead are anxiously anticipating the new season of the zombie drama on October 22. Lee Hay talks with author Paul Vigna who has just…
-
Imagine you and a few of your friends are locked in a room, and the only way out is to solve puzzles and find clues that will lead to your escape. Tired…
-
Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead will recognize the character Dr. Eugene Porter. The actor behind the doctor, Josh McDermitt, spoke by phone with Lee Hay…
-
AMC Network'?s series The Walking Dead has created a huge fan base for all things zombie, and Westerns have long been a staple of the big screen. So why…
-
The living dead will be back on the streets of Cincinnati on September 27 for this year’s Zombie Walk, proceeds benefitting the Freestore Foodbank. Jim…
-
The walking dead of the Queen City are back – it’s the second annual Zombie Walk on Saturday, September 28. Organizers Rocky Doll and Rev-D join Jim Nolan…
-
Cowboys and Indians, Cowboys and Aliens, and now Cowboys and Zombies, in Revelation Trail, a movie produced by John Gibson, a Northern Kentucky University…
-
If you aren’t already aware, May is Zombie Awareness Month. Maysville, Kentucky resident Robert Kiskaden is an author whose first book is Z-Universe, all…
-
Northern Kentucky resident and writer Bruce Worden, author of Goodnight Keith Moon, plus his popular blog Homophones, Weakly, talks by phone with Jim…