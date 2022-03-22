The 2022 International Wine Festival Is Almost Here!

Lucy May and Derrick Smith Listen • 10:04

The 2022 Wine Festival is fast approaching, happening this year from May 19-21. Cincinnati Public Radio is a proud beneficiary of the proceeds from this popular annual event. Elaine Diehl from WGUC recently spoke with the festival's Honorary Chair, Miles MacDonnell from Round Pond Estate winery in Rutherford, California, about this year's festival and his life as a winemaker. To learn more or to purchase tickets to any of this year's Wine Festival events, visit Cincinnati International Wine Festival!

