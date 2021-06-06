Tri-State News
Beshear warns that hospitals in the commonwealth are expected to have more COVID patients by the end of the week than at any time during the pandemic.
Transferring critically ill patients is becoming increasingly difficult, according to hospital leaders, government officials and industry advocates. Patients are spending hours — or sometimes days — in rural hospital emergency rooms waiting for an ambulance.
When Amy McGrath was growing up in Kentucky in the 1980s, she had one dream: to become a fighter pilot. At the time, women weren't allowed to fly in combat.
Poet Adrian Matejka used to be a DJ — and when he got stuck in pandemic-induced misery, it was music that lifted him up and helped him finish writing his latest book, Somebody Else Sold the World.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and Indiana have more than doubled compared to three weeks ago. New cases in Ohio are up 58%, with about a third…
This community garden is offering Indianapolis high schoolers much-needed space to belong, innovate and "change their world".
Months long waitlists, out-of-pocket costs and a burgeoning mental health crisis is pushing care out of reach for some families.
Indiana is one of eight states that are scheduled to end expanded pandemic unemployment benefits this weekend.
The 'Roaring '20s' are back this week in Richmond, Ind., as Model T Ford enthusiasts from around the country are puttering into town for a homecoming…
Some Americans are taking on multiple jobs yet still struggling to make ends meet, and that is affecting their health and well-being. Researchers say low-quality, precarious employment is to blame, and it's disproportionately impacting African Americans and other minority populations.