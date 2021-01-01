© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Watch Live: Biden Delivers Remarks On Afghanistan

Monday, August 16 at 3:45 p.m.
President Biden is set to deliver remarks on Afghanistan after a tumultuous weekend that saw the U.S.-backed government fall to the Taliban.

Biden's remarks also come as chaos has enveloped Kabul and its airport as thousands of people attempt to flee the country.
