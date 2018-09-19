Ohio Docs Already Recommending Med Pot, Even If It's Not Available Yet

None of the 56 medical marijuana dispensaries planned for under the state’s new Medical Marijuana Program are operating yet. But that’s not stopping some doctors from writing recommendations for patients who can ultimately use the drug when it does become available.

T here are nearly 300 doctors who have been certified by the state to recommend medical marijuana for patients with 21 specific conditions. Connor Shore represents a group of eight doctors throughout the state who are already doing that.



“We are seeing patients, getting them ready so they are ready to enter the dispensaries as soon as they open in the coming months," Shore says.