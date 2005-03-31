© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Toulouse-Lautrec and Montmartre

By Robert Siegel
Published March 31, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

In the late 19th century, the Montmartre district of Paris was a mecca for artists and bohemians. And no one captured the spirit of the place quite like painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. A new exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., explores Toulouse-Lautrec's work from this exciting time.

Robert Siegel talks with Dr. Philip Conisbee, a curator at the museum, about "Toulouse-Lautrec and Montmartre."

The exhibit is open at the National Gallery through June 12. It will be at The Art Institute of Chicago, July 16-Oct. 10.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
