Mark Zuckerberg Wants Facebook To Build A Virtual-Reality 'Metaverse'
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a vision for the future of social media that’s pulled straight from science fiction.
Last week, he said Facebook would transform itself into a "metaverse company" over the next five years, describing a future where people step into an immersive, virtual-reality world when they go online.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner.
