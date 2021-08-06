© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
The Olympic Debut Of Karate In Tokyo Is A Nod To Its 700-Year-Ago Origins

By Mandalit del Barco
Published August 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT

Karate made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics. It's a sport that traces its roots to Japan and karate experts (and fans) across Tokyo have cheered its inclusion at the Games.

