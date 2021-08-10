© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Apple Defends Program Monitoring iCloud Photos For Child Sexual Abuse

Published August 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT

Apple is at the heart of a controversy over security and privacy this week, after announcing that the iPhone company would begin testing a program that compares iCloud photos to a database of child pornography and sexual abuse.

U.S. law requires tech companies to report cases of child sexual abuse, but there are concerns over Apple’s ability to refuse to hand over photos to governments like China.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Reed Albergotti, technology reporter at The Washington Post, about the controversy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.