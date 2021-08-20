Three Ranchers Fight Against Fire And Drought

This summer has seen record-breaking temperatures and relentless heatwaves across the west. Wildfires have burned hundreds of thousands of acres; the drought has forced the shutoff of irrigation water in a number of western states.

As Ashley Ahearn reports from north-central Washington State, the combo has ranchers struggling to keep their animals safe.

