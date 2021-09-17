Gen. Mark Milley Faces Criticism, Support Over Call To Chinese Counterpart

There’s support from the White House and criticism from Congress for Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, over his phone call to his Chinese counterpart to avoid a possible conflict last year.

Here & Now‘s security analyst Jim Walsh explains what these newly released details could mean for U.S. national security.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.