This Olympic Gold Medalist Is 1 Of 500 Female Athletes Telling SCOTUS To Uphold Reproductive Rights

More than 500 female athletes filed a brief with the Supreme Court this week asking the court to uphold reproductive rights. The brief relates to Mississippi’s push to overturn a ruling that blocked the state from enforcing a 2018 ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The brief says that “if women were to be deprived of these constitutional guarantees, the consequences for women’s athletics, and for society as a whole would be devastating.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Olympic gold medalist Crissy Perham, who signed the brief and tells her personal story.

