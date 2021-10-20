© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Los Angeles vaccine mandate deadline for city workers could be extended

Published October 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

The October deadline for Los Angeles city workers to show proof of vaccination could be extended to Dec. 18. The majority of the people who were intending to file for exemptions are in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with LAPD Chief Michel Moore about the challenges and concerns facing the department.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

