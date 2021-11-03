Author Celeste Headlee explains 'Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism' in new book

Host Robin Young speaks with journalist and author Celeste Headlee about her new book “Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism—and How to Do It.”

Book Excerpt: ‘Speaking of Race’

By Celeste Headlee

Chapter 4: When It Has Worked

Have you ever experienced an epiphany? The word, Greek in origin, is used in the Christian faith to describe the manifestation of the baby Jesus to the Magi; the Feast of the Epiphany is celebrated annually on January 6. The word in general use has come to mean a sudden understanding or enlightenment, a flash of insight.

Epiphanies are rare. Most of us gain new understanding and insight regularly—that’s part of learning—but to qualify as an epiphany, the new idea must shift the philosophical ground on which your life or work is founded. The insight should be life-changing, like the enlightenment of the Buddha under the Bodhi tree or the conversion of Paul on the road to Damascus.

As infrequent as these moments are, it is yet more uncommon for them to happen over the course of a single conversation. We sometimes experience small epiphanies while listening to lectures or watching documentaries, possibly because we approach those events prepared to learn, so we really focus on what someone else is saying.

When it comes to the act of merely talking with another person, however, we seem to find it difficult to open ourselves to new information or absorb that information with the kind of intensity needed to significantly shift our understanding. Perhaps the fear of having to represent and defend our own views overwhelms our capacity to fully take in someone else’s.

And yet meaningful conversations have sparked epiphanies before, and will again.

The question is, How do we have these kinds of conversations? As you prepare to confront your racist family member or steel your- self to speak with a co-worker who belongs to an opposing political party, it may help to know about a few examples of conversations between real, deeply divided people that did change hearts and minds for the better. I want to share three case studies of conversations that resulted in epiphanies. After all, a great conversation is not a magic trick. We sometimes believe soul-stirring interactions just “happen,” or we wrongly assume that some people are gifted with persuasive abilities and the rest of us don’t have a prayer of doing what they do. The truth is, productive disagreement is the result not of talent, but of skill and patience. Skills can be learned and practiced and improved; patience can be strengthened. We can learn from what has worked in the past and create a set of principles that might increase our future chances for success.

To illustrate these transformative experiences, I’ve selected stories that involve extremists. Before we dig in, though, there is one big, glaring caveat to having conversations with actual, avowed white supremacists: don’t try this at home. Far-right extremists, including neo-Nazis and skinheads, were involved in 33 murders in the United States between 1991 and 2011, and the Department of Homeland Security said in 2020 that violent extremists are the “most persistent and lethal threat” in the nation.1

There are organizations, like Life After Hate and the Free Radicals Project, that help members of hate groups safely leave that world behind, but dealing with radicalized people is dangerous and requires specialized training. If you meet someone who is sporting swastika tattoos or a T-shirt with Pepe the Frog (originally an in- nocent cartoon character that was co-opted by white nationalists), I strongly suggest you avoid that person. Perhaps not all white supremacists are dangerous, but many of them are and it’s not worth risking your safety to find out which type you’re facing.

The purpose of revisiting instances in which ordinary people successfully convinced white supremacists to renounce their ideology is not to encourage you to replicate what they did, but to help you learn. I don’t expect you to have a conversation with a member of a hate group, not least because that would violate the most basic requirement for good conversation: mutual respect. If you are ever in a situation in which you feel unsafe or threatened, I hope you will get away as quickly as possible.

However, there are several cases in which people have not only sought out conversations with extremists but also continued meeting with them. In some rare instances, those conversations ultimately led to conversion, to a denouncement of hate and a turn toward love and acceptance.

First is the story of Derek Black, godson of David Duke (former grand wizard of the KKK) and son of Don Black, who founded the neo-Nazi online forum Stormfront in 1996. Derek was raised in a tradition of hate and became a true believer in the white nationalist cause. Then he went to college and two things happened: he met a girl who refused to give up on him, and a Jewish student began inviting him to eat Shabbat dinner with his friends every Friday.

In my conversation with him, Derek told me that the other students who attended these dinners were members of racial and religious groups that Derek had railed against in his writings and on the radio: Muslims, Jews, Blacks. Yet he originally didn’t see a discrepancy between what he said about all Blacks and his relationship with any particular Black person. “My idea was that individual people could be one thing,” he told me, “but my ideas about race would be true in the aggregate.”

BLACK: I did not show up at the college looking to have my mind changed. Actually, it was the opposite. I was extremely confident. I guess if there was anything I expected, it might have been that I’d be able to improve my own arguments by encountering people who genuinely believed that I was wrong. In retrospect, it was surprising, really surprising, to feel like there were legitimate grievances, that maybe there were factual problems.

HEADLEE: When you went to the first Shabbat dinner, it sounds like your friend decided—and tried to make everyone else adhere to this idea—that they weren’t going to bring up issues of race or anti-Semitism.

BLACK: He was very explicit that he didn’t want people to bring it up because he thought that would cause a confrontation and that a confrontation would maybe be a one-time thing and I wouldn’t come back because it would be incredibly tense. So he thought that by having himself and people at the dinner who were directly impacted by white nationalism, that itself would be a challenge. That [I would be] internally confronted on some level.

