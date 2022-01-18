© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
After weathering the pandemic for nearly two years, Ohio restaurant faces the omicron surge

Published January 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST
A table at Salt (Courtesy)
Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been checking in with Jessica Parkison, co-owner of Salt, a restaurant in Lakewood, Ohio.

Parkison has weathered a shutdown, having to lay off staff, applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, transitioning to a take-out menu for curbside pickup and a cautious reopening.

We check in with her again as the omicron surge is creating new problems for restaurants.

