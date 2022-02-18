© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
A look at the mental health challenges of community college students

Published February 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Community college students: Tell us about the mental health challenges you're facing. (Getty Images)
Half of all college students in this country go to community college. They tend to be older and have more stressors: class, parenthood, family, work, the pandemic. And unlike four-year schools, community colleges often lack mental health services.

Host Scott Tong recently partnered with American Public Media and WBUR for a discussion about understanding and navigating the mental health gaps in community college. Watch the full video here

